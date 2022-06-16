Sasha Banks' reported WWE release seemingly happened quietly

New updates have emerged regarding Sasha Banks' reported release from WWE.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. earlier reported that the superstar had been released. The Boss walked out of Monday Night RAW with her partner Naomi a month ago. Following the incident, WWE had indefinitely suspended the two stars.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to social media to say he had a conversation with Raj Giri but didn't confirm the report. However, he said Raj has good sources.

Now, the latest report from Sapp suggests that if Sasha has been released, it happened quietly. He also promised to continue to find the accuracy behind the original report of the release:

"We’ve been unable to confirm the Sasha Banks news as of yet. She’s on the roster page, WWE reps haven’t confirmed, talent relations hasn’t issued anything to talent, and no internal memos have gone out yet. We’ll keep digging to get an answer. If it happened, it’s been quietly" (via WrestleTalk)

Alleged claim that Sasha Banks' lawyers were involved in the situation with WWE

The latest report from Fightful highlights a few other points as well.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Sasha Banks' lawyers are involved in the matter, and a "physical WWE release" is being pushed for. However, the claim hasn't been verified.

DO note that WWE sent out an "urgent" email this week ordering to remove the six-time Women's Champion from a live event venue's advertising for the event. However, this step could be due to the suspension.

There's been no confirmation yet if Sasha has been released. It's also unknown if she requested the reported release or if it was from WWE's end. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates on the matter.

