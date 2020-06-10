Shawn Michaels reportedly involved in heated backstage altercation at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Shawn Michaels wasn't happy with the comments made by a producer backstage.

Tensions were running high at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Tensions were running high at TakeOver

Shawn Michaels has been working backstage at NXT over the past few years alongside his long time friend Triple H but it appears that this past weekend the former World Champion had some kind of altercation backstage at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

In Your House was another packed show from the NXT brand that boasted some fantastic matches between some of the company's fastest rising stars. The show also saw Io Shirai come out on top in the first female main event in five years to lift her first-ever Women's Championship in WWE.

In Your House was seen as a success by fans all over the world but it appears that there is some interesting backstage news coming out of the show.

The former World Champion was obviously backstage helping to put the show together when according to a report by Fightful Select, one of the producers on the show made a comment relating to the current racism issues in America.

The producer reportedly made the comment that everyone in America gets treated the same, something that went on to infuriate the WWE Hall of Famer.

Shawn Michaels backstage altercation

According to the report, Michaels went on to respond with an explanation of inequality and systemic racism in America but he was reportedly quite angry whilst stating these facts. The report further revealed that Michaels remained professional throughout the debate, but it was easy to see that he was quite angry about it.

This just shows that stars all over the world have their own opinions on the current issues and frustrations are running high in all the companies. Michaels is usually seen as a star who is quite laid back, so it's hard to see him making any kind of comments without reason.