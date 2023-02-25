Shawn Michaels' status for tonight's WWE SmackDown - Reports

Triple H has been doing a great job running WWE RAW and SmackDown since taking over as the head of creative last year. However, this week, he had Shawn Michaels on the blue brand. The WWE Hall of Famer was apparently present during the event tonight.

While Michaels has been hired by WWE to help out on WWE NXT, the star usually stays away from the main roster shows unless he is scheduled to appear. Michaels himself is currently involved in a feud with Grayson Waller, where Waller has been attempting to push the WWE authority figure to his limit.

Waller called out Shawn Michaels on this week's episode of NXT, where he took over the show by hijacking the production truck. It remains to be seen if that has any effect on the show or if he's there simply in a viewing capacity.

The report came from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, which stated that Michaels was backstage during SmackDown while watching the show.

Check out the tweet below:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes SmackDown has a special guest tonight… Shawn Michaels is backstage watching the show. SmackDown has a special guest tonight… Shawn Michaels is backstage watching the show.

Given Shawn Michaels' role currently as the booker for WWE NXT, it's unlikely he will get involved in any of the storylines. The Hall of Famer might just be there to watch the show from backstage for once and be present with Triple H.

Do you think Michaels will get involved in any feuds ahead of WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

