SmackDown stable officially moved over to WWE RAW; plans for angle with Maxxine on tonight’s show - Reports

Last week in a backstage segment on WWE RAW, The Maximum Male Models were shown hanging out as Otis spoke to Gable about his loss earlier in the evening against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. We now know this appearance wasn't a one-time deal, and the trio is being moved to RAW.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), there is a "working plan" for tonight's episode of WWE RAW to officially establish the faction's shift from SmackDown.

Last week, Maxxine Dupri seemingly showed significant interest in Otis of The Alpha Academy. At the same time, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör didn't seem nearly as convinced. It certainly appears that this storyline could continue tonight on WWE RAW.

Multiple talents have shifted to WWE RAW recently with no explanation

The Maximum Male Models aren't the only WWE Superstars that have moved to Monday Night RAW as of late. Most notably, Rick Boogs, who made his surprising return to the main roster to take on The Miz last week.

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Rick Boogs since his untimely injury at WrestleMania 38. He and Shinsuke Nakamura lost to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Boogs made surprisingly quick work of the former two-time WWE Champion and established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the RAW roster.

It's unknown at this time what's next for Boogs on RAW. However, an encounter with Elias in the locker room last week teased that the two guitarists might soon find themselves in a rivalry on Monday nights.

What are your thoughts on the Maximum Male Models shifting from SmackDown to RAW? Do you think there's a better opportunity for them to get over on Monday nights? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

