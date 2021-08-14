Some people within WWE trying to sabotage Triple H because of backstage politics - Reports

Triple H has found himself in a precarious position lately. As per reports, the man behind NXT's success has been facing flak because of NXT's inability to beat AEW in the Wednesday Night rating war.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that many people within WWE have been trying to undermine Triple H as they fear they will be let go if he comes to power.

It is also being said that Triple H's backstage power has reduced since he failed to bring in more viewers for NXT. It was said that he was given a free rein over NXT and his vision for the show is being blamed for not attracting younger viewers.

''It’s largely based on what was said to be a new company directive for the product and a behind-the-scenes power struggle involving those who fear for their positions if and when Levesque takes over and thus want to undermine him, and those who support Levesque,'' said Meltzer.

It was reported that Vince McMahon wants to completely rebrand NXT. From a show heavily reliant on smaller yet more experienced superstars, it will now focus on bigger and younger talent.

Vince McMahon's undercutting of Triple H has come as a surprise to many as it was believed that Triple H will look into the wrestling aspect of WWE while Nick Khan manages the business end of the company in the future.

Triple H is no longer 'untouchable' backstage

Triple H was believed to have been 'untouchable' backstage but that is no longer the case. While it was originally believed that with WWE's backing NXT would topple AEW on Wednesday nights, however, that did not happen.

Meltzer also noted that Triple H's detractors in WWE got the ammunition required against him when the perception that NXT lost to AEW started to develop.

''Levesque had been thought to be untouchable, but in failing to stop AEW’s rise, and eventually losing the war, it gave both his detractors and those who felt he would replace them the obvious ammunition,'' said Meltzer.

The report also stated that there is a high level of backstage politics and toxicity in relation to NXT within WWE. The whole situation has allegedly become a 'power-grab' and people are looking out for themselves while considering the NXT talent as pawns in their game.

Edited by Rohit Mishra