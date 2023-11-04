Special segment at Crown Jewel scheduled to host popular local personality - Reports

The WWE Universe is excited about Crown Jewel and the stars that will be a part of the PLE in Saudi Arabia. A report claims that there is a special segment planned for the show that will see a local personality appear.

The 2023 Crown Jewel marks the fifth edition of the show in Saudi Arabia. The PLE has played hosts to big names such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and many more WWE Superstars wrestling on the show. This year, the WWE Universe will see Superstars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and more stars wrestle on the show.

In addition to the matches scheduled for the PLE, a report claims that a surprise Miz TV segment is penciled in. The segment will see The Miz host Grayson Waller along with a popular local person. Delving deeper into who the person may be, the report dropped hints about whom not to expect:

“Scheduled now is a Miz TV segment with Grayson Waller and a famous local personality. There is no news about the character’s identity yet. But it is certain that he is not a football player!!“

Will we see Cristiano Ronaldo at Crown Jewel?

Since Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia, the WWE Universe has been speculating about seeing the football star in action during a WWE event. When the time came for Crown Jewel, reports claiming the possibility of seeing the Al-Nassr star in a WWE ring was making the rounds.

The report claims that Ronaldo was scheduled to make an appearance on the show, but his club's match clashed with the day of the event. WWE hopes to host Ronaldo at the PLE after Al-Nassr's game is over. Whether that eventually happens remains to be seen.

