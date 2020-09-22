Speculated storyline plans for Aalyah Mysterio following twist on RAW revealed 

The storyline between the Mysterios and Seth Rollins took an unlikely twist on the most recent episode of RAW. The Monday Night Messiah claimed that Aalyah is not Rey Mysterio's daughter and the revelation seemed to have planted the seeds of discord between the Mysterios.

As seen on RAW, Aalyah wasn't happy with Rey Mysterio calling her naive and WWE also teased the possibility of a romantic relationship between Aalyah and Murphy in a backstage segment.

Dave Meltzer speculated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the clear plan could be for Aalyah to turn on her family. Aalyah, however, would only be involved in a non-wrestling personality and Meltzer noted that she would have to carry the angle with her acting.

"They are trying to do something obviously to set up Aalyah being the one who turns on the family. Well, this is the start of it evidently. But she is going to have to carry this, and we'll see. That's asking a lot for someone who has never been in the business because her role is going to be as an actress not like as a wrestler. So she has to carry it. And I saw when she did a little bit of talking that she did and it's not like she was comfortable doing it.

Well, they are going to end up together (Murphy and Aalyah)."

Road Warrior Animal comments on the possible storyline direction for Aalyah

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Road Warrior Animal, the WWE Hall of Famer also said that Murphy would be the one to take Aalyah away from the family. The development would cause issues to arise between Rey & Dominik with Aalyah.

"I'll tell you what, the writing is on the wall though because you saw who went and comforted her. Murphy. 'Oh, I'm sorry if I offended you in any way', playing a real babyface. He is going to take her away from the family. Now there is going to be an issue with Dominik and Rey against her because now they are going to get in her head. You watch. That's going to be the storyline."

Aalyah is set to have a significant role in the storyline moving forward, but it also comes down to the WWE creative and their booking decisions. How do you see it all playing out?