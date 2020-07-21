Speculation on Braun Strowman possibly getting a new gimmick after Extreme Rules: Horror Show

Former WWE referee and veteran Jimmy Korderas recently spoke to WrestlingInc. He primarily talked about the swamp fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules: Horror Show.

Korderas talked about what he thought of the match and what the future might hold for Braun Strowman. He also took a shot at The Monster Among Men saying that there is something still missing in him as a performer.

On being asked by WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman if Braun Strowman might get a new gimmick after being 'drowned' in the swamp, Korderas said that it might be a possibility.

Talking about the match, Korderas said that he enjoyed it in bits and pieces.

"I enjoyed parts of it. It's just…where do you go from here? That's the thing and I get it as now we have to wait until either an announcement on WWE.com or until Friday's SmackDown to find out he didn't actually drown,"

He further went on to discuss Braun Strowman and why he thinks there is something missing in the Universal Champion currently.

"With all due respect to Braun, him heavy breathing for five minutes while he's tied to a chair… Friday night's SmackDown – and I'm backtracking a little bit – when he cut that promo, it just seemed like a lot of, 'Ahhh' and there wasn't pacing. There's something missing from me with Braun. He's big and imposing but there's something that needs to connect the dots with him for me that's not there."

Braun Strowman to come back 'evolved'?

WrestlingInc stated that there is a possibility that Brain Strowman may return to WWE as an evolved version of himself much like Bray Wyatt became The Fiend. Jimmy Korderas responded by saying that he hopes that happens as a new character might make up for Strowman's lack of depth.

"All I can say is I hope you're correct my friend. That's all I can say because right now something is missing. That's the whole thing – you want to be able to connect and invest in these characters. Because of that something lacking in Braun, I am not connecting."