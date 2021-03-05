Speculation on two-time WWE World Champion being Paul Wight's "Hall of Fame-worthy" Superstar set to join AEW (Report)

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE, made his debut on AEW this week. The Giant revealed that a Hall of Fame-worthy Superstar would be joining AEW at the Revolution PPV this Sunday. There has been lots of speculation on who this Superstar could be. One name that has come up is that of former World Champion Christian.

Christian returned to in-ring action at this year's Royal Rumble PPV after an absence of around seven years. Even though Christian has made multiple appearances on WWE TV over the years, he never wrestled up until Royal Rumble.

Christian is a good friend of Paul Wight and has a Hall of Fame-worthy career under his belt, making him fir the bill for the Superstar that the former WWE Superstar hinted was going to join AEW. However, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc (via CSS) has reported that Christian is under a WWE contract and will not be able to join AEW.

Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri confirmed that Christian is signed with WWE, which makes it unlikely that he is the “huge, huge star” who is signing with AEW at Revolution.

Who could be the Superstar Paul Wight spoke about?

Fans and critics have been abuzz with speculation as to which 'Hall of Fame-worthy' Superstar will be joining AEW next. There were rumors that it could be Batista, but they have since been quashed.

Another name that has come up is that of Ricochet. However, it is unknown if the former US Champion is still under contract or not, although he most likely still is an employee of WWE.

An interesting theory also suggests that Paul Wight is talking about himself and is going to pull a major swerve come Revolution by turning heel.

