Speculation on Dominik choosing between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam - Reports

The gripping saga between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio continued on this week's RAW. During the post-show review, Dave Meltzer opened up about what fans should expect from the storyline.

Morgan's influence over Dominik has grown throughout her feud with Rhea Ripley. The Australian star's injury has meant that Morgan has gotten closer to a vulnerable Dom. The young Mysterio inadvertently helped her retain her title against Becky Lynch and got a kiss in return from Liv, which might certainly not go down well with a recovering Mami at home.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Dominik Mysterio could be booked to choose between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley when the latter finally have their match.

As of this writing, there is no timeframe regarding Ripley's return, but Meltzer mentioned the possibility of the former women's champion competing in a high-profile match at SummerSlam in August, as you can view below:

"That's going to be Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, with Dominik making the choice in some form. I mean, it's got to be at SummerSlam or whenever she is ready. I don't know what her timetable is. But yeah, that's what it's got to build to." [From 46:26 onwards]

There is no guarantee that Ripley would be cleared to wrestle by SummerSlam, as the initial expectation was for her to be out for 3-4 months due to her shoulder injury. The build-up on television, though, is unmistakably heading towards a showdown between Ripley and Morgan, with Dominik expected to play a deciding role in the match's outcome.

Is Dominik Mysterio going to betray Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan?

The latest Monday Night RAW episode opened with Liv Morgan explaining why she kissed Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan showcased tremendous improvements as an unforgiving heel on RAW. She promised to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, including Dominik Mysterio, who would come out and try to warn the reigning Women's World Champion.

While Dom initially told Morgan that a returning Rhea would destroy, he seemed to be on Liv's side by the end of the segment. Morgan's flirtatious advances towards Dominik managed to get a smile out of the Judgment Day member, despite Finn Balor saying neither Dom nor the faction has anything to do with Liv.

Dominik Mysterio is visibly into Liv Morgan, and there is a chance he could choose her even after Mami makes her comeback.