Speculation on Bray Wyatt wanting to lose to Braun Strowman 

Braun Strowman will defend the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt and not The Fiend at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV and the Monster Among Men is reportedly expected to retain the title in his first defense.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue speculated on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz that Bray Wyatt may also want to lose his match against Braun Strowman.

Wyatt and Strowman have a long history with each other, not just in a kayfabe sense but also in real life as they are quite close behind the scenes. Bray has always been pushing to work with Strowman and he genuinely wants to put the new Champion over. Wyatt has worked hard with Strowman and he would ideally want the Universal Champion to look as strong as possible early on in the reign.

The fact that Bray Wyatt and not his twisted masked alter ego would be competing in the match is a big enough hint of Braun Strowman possibly retaining the Universal title at Money in the Bank.

Tom also added that Bray wants to give the rub to Braun Strowman and their first singles match will be booked to accomplish that idea.

I would agree that it's very telling that we would be seeing Bray Wyatt rather than the Fiend because one thing you can say for definite is that The Fiend would defeat Braun Strowman.

However, we know their history, Bray Wyatt very much believes in Braun Strowman. I think that this might be a match that Bray wants to lose, in many ways, not just the actual man himself who undoubtedly wants to work and really put him over, as he's always done. He has really worked hard with Braun to do everything he can and Braun is reaping the rewards of his own hard work as well but you also have to consider, Bray Wyatt changes people. I don't want to see Braun straight back heel again. It's getting to Big Show level flip-flopping. I've spoken on this podcast extensively, if they were going to get out of this match with Braun Strowman retaining, it had to be a storyline reason. The fact that it is Bray Wyatt and not the Fiend, that's a storyline reason. To me Braun retains.

Braun knows Bray. Also in a backstage sense, Bray wants to give that rub to Braun

