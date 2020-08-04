Speculation on the Sasha Banks-Bayley split, WWE 'getting cold feet' 

Sasha Banks and Bayley are experiencing the most fruitful phase of their respective careers as they currently hold all the women's titles in the WWE except for the NXT Women's Championship.

Bayley and Banks have thrived in their roles as the obnoxious and loud-mouthed heels. However, why haven't we seen a full-blown feud between the best friends?

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE is still determined to book a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

WWE got cold feet with regards to booking the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud

Tom explained that WWE got cold feet every time they were presented the opportunity to kickstart the rivalry.

WWE could have very well built up the split for SummerSlam, but the decision was made to take the title off Asuka. Tom noted that WWE always seemed to shoot themselves in the foot when it comes to 'sticking the landing' with regards to ending their alliance.

One of the reasons why the split has been delayed is because WWE has made many changes to the RAW Women's title picture. The complete script of the RAW Women's title match was scrapped on the day of the Extreme Rules PPV. The last-minute changes have had a knock-on effect on the SmackDown and Tag Team titles, and Tom speculated that the company is making up a storyline direction for Sasha Banks and Bayley as things are going along.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"The Bayley-Sasha Banks feud is something they are determined to do and which, every time they actually get the opportunity, they seem to get cold feet. They could have done it at SummerSlam, all they needed to do was have a clean loss for Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules, and then you can walk straight into it. They chose not to that. They chose to take the title off Asuka instead. That, they always seem to shoot themselves in the foot when it comes to actually stick the landing on this one.

The plan for SummerSlam is really hard to see, because at this point, who knows. At Extreme Rules, literally on the day of the show, the entire script for the RAW Women's Championship was thrown out. That has had a knock-on effect on the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Tag Team Championship, and it just seems like they are just making it up as they go along right now and they haven't had a handle of what to do next."

The split between Sasha Banks and Bayley will eventually happen, and whenever it does, it will be one of the top angles on WWE TV. However, when would you like to see it unfold? Has WWE delayed it way too mu?

