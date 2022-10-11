Speculation surrounding Brock Lesnar's WWE return date 

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam, but the former world champion could be nearing his return date.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider is reporting that he believes Brock Lesnar could return as early as tonight on Monday Night RAW.

The company is planning a stacked affair with D-Generation X celebrating their 25th anniversary. The Bloodline are set to be in attendance and Bray Wyatt is expected to address his surprise return.

"Call it a hunch on my part, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Brock Lesnar return on tonight’s season premiere of Monday Night Raw. Lesnar hasn’t been seen since Summerslam, but tonight is the “season premiere” of Raw," wrote Johnson.

It's unclear whether Lesnar would fit into tonight's packed event, but if the company wants to celebrate the season premiere in style then he could be there in some capacity.

Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam, coming up short in what was advertised as his final match against Roman Reigns.

Is Brock Lesnar set to wrestle at Crown Jewel?

There has been speculation in recent weeks regarding Lesnar's match at Crown Jewel next month, with many believing he could face Omos. If this is the case then there are now only around four weeks for the company to build towards this potential bout.

Lesnar isn't the only star who could be set to return to the company in the near future. There is speculation that The Good Brothers could be set to return and pick up a feud with The Judgment Day.

Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas is also reportedly set to make his return to the company and many fans believe that he could be added to the Firefly Fun House.

What feud do you think Lesnar will make his return into? Have your say in the comments section below...

