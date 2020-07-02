SPOILER: Current NXT Superstar seemingly spoils result of Great American Bash Match [Photo]

The Great American Bash was recorded in its entirety last night.

Next week's episodes of WWE NXT sees the return of The Great American Bash culminate in a monumental Winner Take All Match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Keith Lee, in a colossal clash which promises one man holding all the gold at the end of the night.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, though, WWE have been tapings multiple shows at a time, and both episodes of Great American Bash were recorded yesterday. Now, the obvious problem with pre-recorded shows is that spoilers tend to get out - although not having fans in the building should mitigate this.

Well, it should - but not when a talent takes to social media to share a photo of the result of a match scheduled for the following week, and that seems to have happened following last night's NXT.

Needless to say, if you don't want to know any spoilers, DO NOT read on.

Following last night's episode of NXT, one half of Indus Sher, Saurav Gurjar, seemingly took to Instagram to share a photo of the result of Adam Cole and Keith Lee's match - which is scheduled for next week despite being taped last night.

In screenshots sent to Sportskeeda, it appears as though Gurjar spoiled the outcome of the match, as the post on his IG Story shows Keith Lee standing tall in the ring while pyro and confetti explode around him, and he holds both belts aloft.

The image has since been deleted from Saurav Gurjar's Instagram, but you can visit his account here, and see the entire screenshot sent to Sportskeeda below.

NXT celebrates the return of The Great American Bash next Wednesday, July 8th at 1 am on BT Sport