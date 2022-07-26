Spoiler: Current planned line up for WWE RAW - Rey Mysterio celebration, Logan Paul debuts talk show

Tonight is arguably one of the most anticipated episodes of WWE RAW in recent memory.

This is the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WWE's second biggest event of the year this Saturday. This will also be the first episode of RAW that will see Triple H as the head of WWE creative.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has some additional details on the segments that have already been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

According to Sapp, Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration is set to include a cake, as well as a "significant number of props." What those props are at this time is currently unknown.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



- Business booming

- Edge update

- early Creative plans



Full story on We've got some notes on WWE Raw MSG coming soon!- Business booming- Edge update- early Creative plansFull story on FightfulSelect.com We've got some notes on WWE Raw MSG coming soon!- Business booming- Edge update- early Creative plansFull story on FightfulSelect.com https://t.co/elcTXii4WG

Logan Paul will debut his new talk show on WWE RAW

Also scheduled for tonight is the debut of Logan Paul's talk show, Impaulsive TV.

Sapp reports that this will be a play-off of Paul's podcast while being along the lines of Miz TV. This is being done in order to build up their match this weekend at SummerSlam.

There have been recent reports as of late that have suggested this singles match between Logan Paul and The Miz could turn into a tag match, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Other names scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tonight include:

MVP

Drew McIntyre

Theory

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Riddle

The Usos

Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor

Damian Priest

Roman Reigns

The Street Profits

As of this writing, only two matches have been announced for tonight's episode:

Dominik and Rey Mysterio take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

Roman Reigns and The Usos will compete against Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

Are you excited about tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Yes No 37 votes so far