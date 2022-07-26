Spoiler: Current planned line up for WWE RAW - Rey Mysterio celebration, Logan Paul debuts talk show

Tonight is arguably one of the most anticipated episodes of WWE RAW in recent memory.
This is the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WWE's second biggest event of the year this Saturday. This will also be the first episode of RAW that will see Triple H as the head of WWE creative.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has some additional details on the segments that have already been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.
According to Sapp, Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration is set to include a cake, as well as a "significant number of props." What those props are at this time is currently unknown.
Logan Paul will debut his new talk show on WWE RAW
Also scheduled for tonight is the debut of Logan Paul's talk show, Impaulsive TV.
Sapp reports that this will be a play-off of Paul's podcast while being along the lines of Miz TV. This is being done in order to build up their match this weekend at SummerSlam.
There have been recent reports as of late that have suggested this singles match between Logan Paul and The Miz could turn into a tag match, but that has yet to be confirmed.
Other names scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tonight include:
- MVP
- Drew McIntyre
- Theory
- Bobby Lashley
- Alexa Bliss
- Riddle
- The Usos
- Dominik Mysterio
- Finn Balor
- Damian Priest
- Roman Reigns
- The Street Profits
As of this writing, only two matches have been announced for tonight's episode:
- Dominik and Rey Mysterio take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)
- Roman Reigns and The Usos will compete against Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.
Are you excited about tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
