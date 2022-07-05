Spoiler: "disgusting" spot planned for WWE Superstar on RAW tonight

If you don't like to watch disgusting things, you might want to avoid a certain segment tonight on WWE RAW.

Monday Night RAW will air live tonight during the fourth of July holiday in the United States. As is the company tradition, some holiday festivities are planned for the show.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), tonight's episode of RAW will have an "Independence Day Cookout." Some of the early plans for the show reveal that there will be a hot dog eating contest on the show. There are also scheduled to be other games such as "Flip Cup, Corn Hole, Connect 4, and other party traditions."

Otis of The Alpha Academy is scheduled to have a "disgusting spot" planned for the show. While we don't know exactly what it will be yet, one could assume it might have something to do with said hot dog eating contest. We'll find out soon enough.

WWE RAW will feature the fallout from Money in the Bank

WWE RAW will take place 48 hours after Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event, with both Liv Morgan and Theory retrieving their respective briefcases.

While RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has already cashed in her briefcase at the event against SmackDown's Ronda Rousey, Theory's briefcase is still in play. Will he tip his hand on what he plans to do with his guaranteed contract? Tune in to find out.

SRS also reported that as of early this morning, SmackDown's Gunther, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, is also scheduled to do something with R-Truth. As always, these plans can change throughout the day.

Other names reportedly scheduled for tonight's episode of RAW include:

Alexa Bliss

Riddle

Street Profits

Theory

MVP

Omos

Bobby Lashley

Otis

Chad Gable

The Mysterios

The Judgment Day

It will be interesting to see if the company attempts to stack Monday Night RAW tonight as a holiday usually means that the overall viewership will be down compared to previous weeks. We'll see if the fallout from Money in the Bank can keep RAW's viewership up on a busy holiday.

