(Spoiler) Major Attitude Era star set to return in the men's Royal Rumble match - Reports

In what could be a major spoiler for the upcoming men's Royal Rumble, a former authority figure is reportedly set to make his return in the match.

Warning: Potential Spoilers ahead.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News has reported that former SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon is booked to be in the men's Rumble match this weekend. However, the report adds that there's no confirmation yet on whether this would be a one-off appearance from Shane-O-Mac, or it would lead to a WrestleMania program.

"Shane McMahon will be in the 2022 Royal Rumble. No word on if he has a WrestleMania program, but we wouldn't be surprised on that either," wrote Steve Carrier.

McMahon last wrestled for WWE at last year's WrestleMania. On Night One of the event, he faced Braun Strowman in a steel cage match. It was The Monster Among Men who picked up a dominating victory over Shane McMahon.

Happy landing Shane! Braun Strowman just threw Shane McMahon off the top of the cage.Happy landing Shane! #Wrestlemania Braun Strowman just threw Shane McMahon off the top of the cage.Happy landing Shane! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/AlxEbAwg8Y

All the announced entrants in the men's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match so far

The annual Men's Royal Rumble match will once again feature 30 stars entering the ring and trying to eliminate each other until only one of them is left. The last one remaining will be declared the winner and will earn the opportunity to challenge for a world title in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

As of the writing of this article, a total of 22 entrants have already been announced for the match. The Friday Night SmackDown stars announced for the match are Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Kofi Kingston.

From Monday Night RAW, the following stars are set to enter the Rumble - Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

In addition to this, actor and stuntman Johnny Knoxville is also set to enter the Rumble this year.

