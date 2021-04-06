WWE accidentally leaks a spoiler for WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is less than a week away, and the build-up is in full flow.

On the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced a Tag Team Turmoil for WrestleMania 37. The match will be between four teams on Night 1, and the winners will face the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night 2.

The four announced teams for the Tag Team Turmoil are the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), Lana and Naomi, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Natalya and Tamina. However, WWE accidentally tweeted a graphic earlier today revealing a fifth team in the match: Carmella and Billie Kay. The tweet has been deleted but you can see the image below.

Notice Carmella and Billie Kay on the far right.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Carmella and Billie Kay showed signs of thinking about teaming up. On the go-home episode of SmackDown this week, WWE might officially announce their entry as the fifth team in the Tag Team Turmoil No.1 contender's match at WrestleMania 37.

Yes please to wanting to see together Carmella and Billie Kay as a duo (for as much as I still miss IIconics) #SmackDown https://t.co/SXE0BcsR6S — Matt Ryan/Ozzy Dead (@MatthewRyan15) April 3, 2021

Could there be another twist in WrestleMania 37?

Speculations are also rife that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley could replace Billie Kay as Carmella's partner at WrestleMania 37. Surprisingly, Bayley has no match at WrestleMania 37 currently, and Carmella recently admitted that she wanted to team up with her when she appeared on WWE's The Bump.

“There’s two choices I’m looking for. I’m thinking either Billie Kay or I’m thinking Bayley. If you remember NXT, Bayley and Carmella were the best of friends. She is my best friend in and out of the ring. That would be so much fun to tag with her. We would just destroy everybody," Carmella said. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Who do you think will face Jax and Baszler at WrestleMania37? And who will the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions be on Night 2? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.