Spoiler: Major WWE legends spotted in Atlanta ahead of Evolution

WWE Evolution takes place tonight, and it seems that there are a number of surprises in store for fans. While it's already known that there will be some cameos in the Women's Battle Royal, which include the returning Nikki Bella, it seems that several other stars could also be part of the show.
Fightful Select recently revealed that Jazz, Torrie Wilson, Madusa, and Leilani Kai were all in Atlanta and are expected to be featured on the show. Of course, this could mean being sat at ringside and seen on camera or even being booked to be part of the Women's Battle Royal, it seems that the company has some big plans for several legends.
Kelly Kelly is one name who has already noted that she will not be returning for Evolution because she was asked to be part of the crowd for the show and declined. She did note that she would make her comeback when she was ready, after signing a legends deal earlier this year.
Gail Kim isn't expected to be part of WWE Evolution
There are a number of names that many fans are looking forward to seeing at Evolution, but there are some for which question marks remain. Gail Kim's relationship with WWE had reportedly improved in recent months, but a new report from Fightful Select noted that she wasn't expected to be part of today's show.
Lita is another one who hasn't been seen for several years. She was attacked backstage and lost the Women's Tag Team Championship on her last appearance, so it comes as a shock that she hasn't been included in the show this year.
It will be interesting to see if there is any kind of update on Lita or if she will be a surprise addition that WWE has tried to keep under wraps.
