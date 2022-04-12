[Spoiler] NXT Superstar officially called up to WWE RAW - Reports

Another former NXT Champion could be on their way to WWE RAW.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tommaso Ciampa is in Detroit, Michigan, the site of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Johnson went on to state that Ciampa has officially been called up to the main roster.

Tommaso Ciampa has been a mainstay of the NXT brand since 2015. Ciampa has stated many times over the years that he had no desire to head to the main roster and wanted to remain in NXT. There is a chance that the shift of NXT from the black-and-gold brand to NXT 2.0 might have changed his mind.

Ciampa's last match came at NXT Stand & Deliver, where he lost to Tony D'Angelo. Following the matchup, Ciampa shared a heartwarming moment with Triple H on stage as part of his NXT swan song.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Tommaso Ciampa has been called up officially to the RAW roster.



Ciampa is in Detroit for tonight's episode of RAW.



- PWInsider Tommaso Ciampa has been called up officially to the RAW roster.Ciampa is in Detroit for tonight's episode of RAW.- PWInsider https://t.co/igFWQ4UWFY

Two big matches have been announced for WWE RAW

While it hasn't officially been announced that we'll see Tommaso Ciampa on WWE RAW tonight, he is backstage at the show, and many people expect him to appear at some point tonight.

Two big matches have been announced for WWE RAW tonight as The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will wrestle his first match on the show in six years against former two-time WWE Champion The Miz.

If Rhodes intends on capturing the WWE Championship for the first time, it would be a good idea if he continues to score wins against former WWE Champions. It started with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, and he looks to continue that tonight against The Miz.

AJ Styles will also be looking for revenge tonight on RAW as he goes one-on-one with Damian Priest. Styles blames Priest's distraction for costing him his match at WrestleMania 38. Will The Phenomenal One get a measure of revenge this evening? Tune in to find out.

What are your thoughts on Tommaso Ciampa being brought up to the WWE main roster? Are you excited for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Tommaso Ciampa possibly being called up to WWE RAW? Yes No 14 votes so far