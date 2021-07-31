[Spoiler] Major superstar returning tonight on SmackDown to face Bianca Belair - Reports

In what could be a potential spoiler for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown, Sasha Banks is being advertised to appear on the show to face Bianca Belair.

Target Center in Minneapolis, the venue for tonight's SmackDown, has SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks listed as one of the matches on the show tonight.

As of the writing of this article, WWE hasn't officially announced this match and it is possible that the two face each other in a dark match.

Another match advertised for tonight's SmackDown is John Cena teaming up with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

These two teams faced each other in a dark match after last week's SmackDown where John Cena and the Mysterios picked up the victory.

"Sasha and I have unfinished business" - Bianca Belair on facing Sasha Banks again

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair had a massive feud earlier this year, leading to a match at WrestleMania 37. The two faced each other in the main event of Night One of the pay-per-view, where Bianca Belair defeated Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sasha Banks has since been away from WWE television.

The EST of WWE recently spoke with Khal of Complex about facing Sasha Banks again. She claimed that the two have unfinished business, hyping a future rematch.

“Yeah. It’s just an exciting time. The door is open for everyone. At this point, I think anybody has a fair shot at going for the SmackDown Women’s championship,” Belair said. “And I think, that whoever stepped in the ring with, it’s going to be magic. Like you said, Sasha and I have unfinished business. At WrestleMania, that night, I walked out as SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I always say that night was so much bigger than me. It was so much bigger than Sasha. It was so much bigger than just winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship. As you can see, we won an ESPY from it. That’s how big that one was. At the end of the day, nobody really lost that night," said Bianca Belair.

ESPY Award Winners & WrestleMania History Makers. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/tOnsW52jSm — Maize (New account, FB) (@Maize2786) July 11, 2021

If Sasha Banks does make her return to WWE television tonight, we might see her start a title program with Bianca Belair, leading to a match at SummerSlam. Considering how good their WrestleMania match was, fans will surely be excited to see the two face each other once again.

