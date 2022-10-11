Potential Spoiler on Triple H bringing formerly released stars back to WWE

Triple H seems to be on a mission to revitalize the entire WWE roster as he brings formerly released stars back into the spotlight. After successfully re-signing stars such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross, it seems the Head of Creative is now looking to bring a former tag team back to the company.

According to PWinsider, The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are reportedly on their way to WWE. It's been reported that multiple sources in the company believe that Triple H is keen on bringing back the former WWE Tag Team Champions as soon as this month.

It's also been indicated that they're most likely coming to the RAW brand to help AJ Styles level the field against Finn Balor and The Judgment Day. After weeks of assault from the Prince and not much help being provided to him, Gallows and Anderson coming to AJ's aid would certainly make sense in the ongoing storyline.

Macho T @ItsMachoT



& considering how well Triple H been booking factions. The OC about The sheets saying AJ Styles about to get his Good Brothers back…& considering how well Triple H been booking factions. The OC about The sheets saying AJ Styles about to get his Good Brothers back… & considering how well Triple H been booking factions. The OC about 🔥 https://t.co/7x7hFkBeve

The Good Brothers officially finished up their deal with Impact Wrestling in August after making extensive dates once their contracts expired in July. The duo were released from WWE back in April 2020 and were reportedly not interested in returning once again unless it was for a high price.

Now, with new management being present in the company and Triple H in charge of creative, it seems that the two stars might be a bit keener than before on returning to action for WWE. We'll have to wait and see when Triple H decides to have the two stars make their arrival on RAW.

Triple H is also set to bring back another released star to WWE soon

Triple H is certainly a man on a mission to liven up the roster again as he looks to bring in the former WWE stars who were released back in the pandemic era.

PWinsider has reported on the Chief Content Officer bringing back Sarah Logan to be a part of the SmackDown brand. It's been reported that the 29-year-old star is set to be connected with the Viking Raiders after the Valhalla Awaits vignette which aired on the season premiere of SmackDown teased her arrival.

The former Riott Squad member was released back in 2020 due to budget cuts. Since then, Sarah Logan has taken a short hiatus from professional wrestling and also went on to compete in the Control Your Narrative promotion managed by Braun Strowman and EC3.

Who do you think Triple should bring in next? Sound off below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes