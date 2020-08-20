SPOILER: Winner of NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: XXX possibly revealed

This coming weekend marks a landmark event for NXT. The Gold and Black brand rolls out the thirtieth edition of its NXT TakeOver event. The match card for NXT TakeOver: XXX seems stacked, and the fans are in for a roller coaster ride come Saturday night.

NXT TakeOver: XXX match card

At NXT TakeOver: XXX, three championships will be on the line. The vacant NXT North American Championship will be divided in a five-man Ladder Match. The five Superstars who will be competing for NXT North American Championship are Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano, and Velveteen Dream.

The other Title that will be up for contention is the NXT Women's Championship. Io Shirai, who won the coveted Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, will be putting the Championship on the line against Dakota Kai. Kai won the opportunity to face Sirai for the NXT Women's Championship when she beat Rhea Ripley in a No. 1 Contender's Match.

The third and final Championship that will be defended at NXT TakeOver: XXX is the NXT Championship. Keith Lee won the NXT Championship when he beat Adam Cole to become the first-ever WWE Superstar to hold the NXT Championship and North American Championship at the same time.

After winning the NXT Title, Keith Lee decided to vacate the North American Championship, leading to the above mentioned multi-man Ladder Match. Now at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Keith Lee will defend his Championship against NXT's newest recruit, Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross made his NXT debut when Adam Cole was scheduled to face Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. During his time in NXT, Kross made his intentions known when he set sights on Adam Cole's NXT Championship. Now, Kross gets his first chance at becoming the NXT Champion when he faces Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

SPOILER for NXT TakeOver: XXX

If you have read so far and don't want the main event of NXT TakeOver: XXX spoilt, please stop now.

Karrion Kross, the new Champion?

WWEShop, on its Instagram account, possibly revealed Karrion Kross as the new NXT Champion. The post was deleted quickly, but WrestleTalk was able to get a screenshot.