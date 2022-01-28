Potential spoiler on WWE Hall of Famer set to be in St. Louis on Royal Rumble weekend - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is heading to St. Louis this weekend, the site of the 2022 Royal Rumble.

While most would assume that Angle is in town due to his podcasting partner Conrad Thompson running events in St. Louis that weekend, it's being reported that the WWE Hall of Famer is there for other business.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have informed him that Angle would be flying into St. Louis this weekend to have discussions regarding an "on-screen presence" on WWE programming. Whether that pertains to an appearance in the Men's Rumble match or something more is unknown at this time.

Will Kurt Angle be in the Royal Rumble match?

While it could be possible to include Kurt Angle as a surprise in the Men's Royal Rumble match, he hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Happy Corbin.

Even though Angle retired in 2019, he remained on with WWE as a backstage producer before being released by the company in 2020 due to "budget cuts."

Since his release, Kurt Angle has had offers from both All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT to come in and work a match, but the WWE Hall of Famer has declined those offers, all the while staying in ridiculous shape that he's shown off on social media over the past year or so.

With several spots open in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, there's a good possibility for a lot of fun surprises this weekend. Whether Angle will be one of them, we'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Kurt Angle's potential WWE return? Would you like to see him in the Men's Rumble match on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

