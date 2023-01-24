SPOILER: WWE RAW 30 could reportedly feature immense return by former Universal Champion

WWE RAW 30 is set to be an immense show, but if a current rumor proves to be true, then the show could get a lot bigger. As per the latest reports, former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar might be returning to WWE RAW as soon as tonight.

The show was already set to feature a number of returning legends on the scene ahead of the Royal Rumble event, but there's now a chance that it will also feature one of the former top champions, Brock Lesnar.

Undertaker @undertaker



Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #RawisXXX From being in the main event of the very first episode and everything that followed, it’s been a wild three decades!Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw From being in the main event of the very first episode and everything that followed, it’s been a wild three decades!Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw! #RawisXXX https://t.co/iEqqxQza6w

According to a report by PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight's edition of RAW 30. The report further stated that Lesnar had arrived a short time back at the Wells Fargo Center.

Lesnar's return would certainly be a huge way to celebrate the red brand's 30-year celebration, as the Beast Incarnate has clearly been an influential presence over the years for WWE.

Fans will have to wait to see whether the star will return on the latest edition of WWE RAW, and if so, in what capacity.

The former Universal Champion was last seen when he faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. Lashley dominated most of the match between the two, but in the end, it was Lesnar who came away with a major win.

Who do you want to see Lesnar challenge upon his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

