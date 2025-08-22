SPOILER: WWE RAW Champion at SmackDown; Will Open The Show

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 22, 2025 18:18 GMT
This is massive (image via WWE)

WWE SmackDown will kick off the European Tour heading into Clash in Paris this evening in Ireland, and it seems that the crowd will be welcoming back a familiar face.

PWInsider is reporting that Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is back in Ireland and set to be part of the show. Not only that, but it will be The Man who will kick off tonight's show, even though it's unclear what she will be doing on her rival brand.

Lynch's home is on RAW, and she is currently in the midst of a feud with Nikki Bella heading into Clash in Paris. The two women already have an angle set up for Birmingham on Monday for RAW, so why would a heel Becky Lynch be in Ireland?

All will become clear in less than an hour as SmackDown takes place at a much earlier time this week.

Becky Lynch won't be the only RAW star in Ireland for WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch will be joined by several RAW stars on SmackDown later tonight since Bayley has already revealed that she is in Ireland and could potentially be part of an angle with Lynch after their recent story.

The Judgment Day is also making the trip, which would make sense for Finn Balor, who is from Ireland, but Roxanne Perez has already declared that she will be on SmackDown as well.

Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez are no longer WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, so they don't have the privilege of appearing across brands anymore; so it's unclear why they will be at the show. There is always the chance that they will be there for the live crowd only and be part of a post-show or pre-show match, but it seems that the crowd in Dublin is in for a massive show.

