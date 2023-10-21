Spoiler on WWE's plan for Roman Reigns' and other top feuds - Reports

WWE has a lot in store for us as we inch closer to WrestleMania season. According to reports, there are apparently already tentative plans in place for some major clashes in 2024. Before the time comes around to put these plans in motion, there are still major shows such as Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

In recent weeks we've seen WWE throw some teases for major feuds between top stars. Cody Rhodes has locked eyes with Roman Reigns and Jade Cargill's arrival in the company has also opened up new avenues to explore within the women's division as she interacted with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that WWE has several planned feuds locked in for their top stars, either for WrestleMania or another grand show. These plans include stars such as Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Jade Cargill, and Jey Uso.

“Right now based on things told to me and staredowns on television, whether this is for Mania or another big show, the “down the line” teases this week were Reigns vs. Rhodes, Ripley vs. Lynch, Jimmy vs. Jey and Flair vs. Cargill.” (H/T Ringside News)

It's safe to say fans will be incredibly excited to witness most of these matches, and that we're in for some remarkable feuds in 2024.

Top WWE star might not beat Roman Reigns due to one major problem, according to veteran

Roman Reigns has slain every challenger since he became The Tribal Chief. The list of stars that The Head of the Table has taken down grows with each defense and according to Vince Russo, it probably won't end with his next challenge.

LA Knight's popularity is undeniable and has elevated him to a main event spot against Reigns as they came face to face on a recent episode of SmackDown. WWE has now set up Knight for a match against the Head of the Table himself at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Even though Knight will have the fans on his side, Russo explained that his age will become a factor that can't be overlooked and lead to his downfall.

"Here's the problem. And I'm telling you, bro, this is a problem for them. The guy is about to turn 41. That's a problem for them. Where is AJ Styles on the card? I'm talking about in a top spot. I think that's a little too old for them."

