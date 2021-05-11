Spoiler on WWE's plans for Eva Marie - Reports

Last week's Monday Night RAW saw the return of Eva Marie to WWE after nearly four years, where she claimed that she will bring the "Eva-lution". This week on RAW, WWE aired another vignette where she delivered some inspirational quotes and claimed herself to be a "super role model".

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Eva Marie's return. Meltzer reported that WWE's current plans are for Marie to be a babyface. He also compared her current gimmick to the 'Emmalina' gimmick of former WWE Superstar Emma (aka Tennile Dashwood).

“We had another Eva Marie video package, there were two of them on this show. And I could be wrong here, but what she seems to be trying to do is be like a babyface motiviational speaker,” said Bryan Alvarez.

“The idea is she’s a supermodel who’s worked hard to become a supermodel and somehow yeah the idea is she’s a celebrity who wants to help other people. So she is a babyface, it is weird. It’s actually, if you think about it, a couple of years ago, and right down to the ‘Eva-lution’, you remember the Emma-lution? I mean this is basically the Emma character that they teased for like whatever it was, six months, and then one week after she debuts they drop the whole thing because they feel like she can’t pull it off, after months. Although Emma was a heel. But it’s very similar to that character that they were doing with Emma years ago,” said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestleTalk.com)

Eva Marie's WWE career

Eva Marie initially signed with WWE in 2013 and began her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She then became part of the first season of Total Divas. After just two weeks of training, Marie made her main roster debut on RAW in July 2013.

Throughout her first run in WWE, she faced several top female superstars including former Divas Champion AJ Lee. She also had a brief run on NXT where she faced stars like Bayley, Carmella, Asuka, and others. She faced a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe for her in-ring skills and ultimately announced parting ways with WWE in August 2017.