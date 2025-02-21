Spoiler on WWE's plans for The Rock on SmackDown - reports

The Rock's return to WWE has made headlines all over the world today. Although many fans are wondering why The Final Boss is returning at such a time after seemingly confirming he wouldn't be part of WrestleMania 41 later this year, owing to his babyface appearance last month.

The Rock was part of WWE's RAW Netflix launch show and played a babyface character when he praised Cody Rhodes and handed the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. According to a report from PWInsider, it seems he will be part of tonight's SmackDown to make an announcement.

The report noted that The People's Champion was in New Orleans to announce that the city would host WrestleMania 42 next year. It seems that he has already teased handing the city a gift and that could be what he was referencing.

There is also a chance that he could be part of storylines on the blue brand since it was recently also reported that WWE will be hosting a press conference following SmackDown.

What could The Rock be on WWE SmackDown for?

It seems that The Rock's inclusion in tonight's show was a last-minute addition and the company has been forced to re-write much of the show. The fact that he has been called "The Final Boss" ahead of the return has turned several heads since he wasn't necessarily playing that role when he returned on RAW last month.

Roman Reigns is not expected to be on SmackDown tonight. However, The Final Boss could pick up his story with Cody Rhodes or have some input on The Bloodline issues with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu seemingly not on the same page at the moment.

There are lots of possibilities for his return to WWE, and with WrestleMania 41 now less than two months away, it's likely that he could be added to the match card in some way.

