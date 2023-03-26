[Spoilers] Big surprises including massive reunion and Bray Wyatt return teaser planned for RAW before WrestleMania - Reports 

WWE has planned a massive show for RAW's go-home episode before WrestleMania 39, featuring high-profile matches and exciting swerves.

So far, the promotion has confirmed two segments and two matches for the show. Brock Lesnar will return on the red brand for a weigh-in with Omos ahead of their singles match at WrestleMania. Additionally, The Miz will host Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch on Miz TV.

A confirmed match for the night will see Cody Rhodes lock horns with Solo Sikoa on RAW. Ricochet and Braun Strowman will team up with The Street Profits for an Eight-Man Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.

WWE has booked this match as a preview of the Fatal 4-Way Showcase Match scheduled for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #SmackDown Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and his undefeated streak on Raw. I love that the crowd chants "you ain't ready" whenever Cody is near Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and his undefeated streak on Raw. I love that the crowd chants "you ain't ready" whenever Cody is near 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/7vkcpuuJXi

Xero News recently reported additional details about the upcoming show, with updates on more matches and surprises lined up for the episode. The report claims that The Hurt Business will reunite, and the popular heel faction will involve Omos.

Additionally, the creative team might tease Bray Wyatt's return with QR codes after not mentioning the former Universal Champion over the last few weeks. The writers might also pave the way for Chelsea Green to team up with Sonya Deville at WrestleMania in the absence of Carmella.

Three huge matches are reportedly in the works for WWE RAW before WrestleMania Hollywood

Seth Rollins will reportedly face Mustafa Ali on RAW. The Architect has fallen victim to Logan Paul's sucker punches over the last couple of weeks and desperately needs to gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio is also seemingly scheduled for a match against Damian Priest on RAW. He recently snapped and attacked his son Dominik after The Judgment Day member insulted his mother on live television.

Lastly, Intercontinental Champion Gunther could be booked in a match against Dolph Ziggler on the red brand. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are expected to accompany their Imperium leader on the show.

