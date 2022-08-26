Spoilers: Popular 35-year-old star and a WWE Hall of Famer returning to SmackDown

Fightful Select reports that SmackDown superstar Xavier Woods and JBL will return to TV on the next episode of SmackDown.

Clash at the Castle is the next PPV in line, and the company has planned on taping two lead-in episodes of SmackDown before the highly-anticipated premium live event in the UK.

Regarding Xavier Woods, the New Day member did not compete throughout August after being written off television amidst an angle with The Viking Raiders. The heels used chairs and other objects to inflict a storyline injury on Woods as Kofi Kingston resumed New Day's rivalry with the Raiders in his absence.

As per Fightful's report, Woods is currently slated to appear on the Friday night show based on WWE's internal listings for the show.

Woods would ideally be back to support his partner, and rumors state that WWE could eventually add New Day vs. Viking Raiders to the Clash at the Castle match card.

As of this writing, the Clash at the Castle lineup has five confirmed matches, and New Day and the Raiders' potentially explosive tag team bout could also make the cut after this week's SmackDown.

Why is JBL returning to WWE SmackDown?

It has been a while since John Bradshaw Layfield held a regular on-screen role in WWE. The former world champion has appeared sporadically for the promotion since 2017. He last showed up during the second night of WrestleMania 37, where he was the special guest announcer for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match.

While JBL has been confirmed to return on the upcoming episode of the blue brand, there are presently no updates regarding WWE's creative plans for the Hall of Famer.

The former APA member is scheduled to be used on the show in some capacity. It will be interesting to see what Triple H's team has in store for the respected veteran.

