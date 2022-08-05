Stephanie McMahon reportedly buried backstage in WWE due to one major weakness

Dave Meltzer reports that people internally within WWE believed Stephanie McMahon's weakness was in managing the company's Global Sales and Partnerships department.

Before she was brought back as WWE's co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence to focus on her family. Reports started to emerge about her allegedly unsatisfactory track record as a WWE executive. McMahon was also outrightly "buried" behind the scenes after she went on a hiatus.

As explained in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon received criticism as operating the sales division wasn't her strongest suit. Here's what Meltzer revealed:

"This was noted internally as a weakness (this is what the leaked stories months ago buried Stephanie for being weak at), and it was a category where UFC far outdistanced WWE in when both companies otherwise are pretty comparable," revealed Meltzer.

WWE's new Head of Global Sales and Partnerships will report to Stephanie McMahon

Vince McMahon's retirement has brought about several unforeseen alterations to WWE's senior management. While the creative changes have grabbed all the spotlight, WWE has also been making moves at the corporate level. The promotion recently appointed Craig Stimmel as its new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships.

The former Snapchat Head of Global Brands has been hired to seemingly improve the one area where Stephanie reportedly didn't produce the best results.

It should be noted that Stimmel will report directly to the co-CEOs of WWE, and his expected day-to-day tasks were also disclosed, as you can view below in an excerpt from the newsletter:

"The company named Craig Stimmel the new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships," Meltzer added. "He will report directly to Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. He will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and leading the company's sales organizations, and expanding the number of sponsors and promotional partners."

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan are visibly ushering in a new era in WWE. In addition to pushing highly-rated talent, WWE also needs to have the right people occupying crucial roles in the office.

