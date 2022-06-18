Create
Stephanie McMahon and top WWE executive reportedly "don't like each other"

Stephanie McMahon is the current interim CEO of the company
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 18, 2022 07:12 AM IST

New WWE interim CEO Stephanie McMahon reportedly does not get along with executive producer Kevin Dunn, as per journalist Brandon Thurston.

Following the recent Vince McMahon allegations, the Stamford-based company announced that Stephanie McMahon would serve as the interim CEO and Chairwoman as her father stepped down from the two roles.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open, journalist Brandon Thurston explained that Stephanie and Dunn don't see eye-to-eye backstage in the company. He heard that the rivalry between the two is no secret.

"I know that Stephanie is going to be interim CEO, but I’ve heard from many people that Stephanie and Kevin Dunn, for example, don’t like each other. And as long as someone like Kevin Dunn has a job at WWE, this seems to be for public consumption, looking around at some of the headlines that I see in mainstream media today. I think WWE is getting the response in the headlines that they want,” said Thurston. [H/T WrestlingInc]
Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

In May, Stephanie McMahon announced that she would be taking a break from her duties as the Chief Brand Officer. However, she was brought back after the misconduct allegations against her father.

WWE executive Kevin Dunn recently sold a huge chunk of his stock

Before reports about Vince's alleged misconduct broke out, Dunn sold 15,000 shares of his stock in the company, valued at over $1 million.

Several outlets claimed that the executive producer could be investigated for insider trading, but PWInsider debunked this notion.

The Insider Trading/Kevin Dunn thing is NOT a story. What it is is an assumption by a wrestling outlet suggesting Dunn selling his stock in May was based on his knowledge of the McMahon thing. There's no evidence of this. Until its ACTUALLY investigated or one begins its nothin https://t.co/d9RigVCnzo

He isn't a part of the Board of Directors and can sell shares without any restrictions, whereas those on the Board will have to get approval before selling their stocks.

Dunn still reportedly holds over 250,000 shares, valued at around $18 million. He has been a long-time employee and is the company's Chief of Global Television Distribution.

