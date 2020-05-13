Sting first joined WWE in 2014

Sting is not under contract with WWE at the moment, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin. Sting had announced his retirement from in-ring action in April 2016 as he was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame. However, this has not stopped speculations that the 61-year-old may move to AEW or another company in a non-wrestling role.

The speculation as to Sting's status started when the Major Wrestling Figure podcast shared a statement announcing saying the Hall of Famer won't be included in an upcoming line of action figures. The statement explained: "Due to circumstances out of our control Sting needed to be removed from Legends Series 7. We’ll look to include this figure in a future wave if he becomes available to us again."

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes further fanned the flames when he responded to the news with a GIF of him listening from afar.

Sting joined WWE Hall of Fame in 2016

Sting, who gained legendary status with WCW, finally joined WWE in 2014. He first appeared for the company at Survivor Series. He then fought WrestleMania 31 against Triple H in his first official WWE match. Sting lost the match.

He returned in August and challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions. However, an injury suffered during the match ended Sting's in-ring career. He had to get surgery for cervical spinal stenosis afterward. Sting was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.