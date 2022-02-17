Stone Cold Steve Austin could be set to take on a WWE legend at WrestleMania

Stone Cold Steve Austin's surprising return to WrestleMania 38 is still yet to be officially confirmed. For now, his most likely opponent is set to be Kevin Owens in a dream match, but there could be an even bigger match than that on the cards for WWE.

During a discussion on an episode of We're Live Pal, Andrew Zarian raised the fact that WWE could also do Goldberg vs Austin at WrestleMania 38. Zarian discussed that he and the Texas Rattlesnake could have a quick brawl of a match and finally let the grand dream match take place.

"Now is the time. For Austin vs Goldberg, let us suffer through this, okay? I’m okay with this. I’m fine. I don’t even want the match to be good. I don’t want it to be anything. I have 0 expectations. If Dave gives it a DUD, I’m still happy because it finally happened. I don’t think it would be a negative, I think just the sheer excitement, you know, from people would be enough. Now the big story is how can Austin bump? Does he want to? Who’s going to protect him?" Andrew Zarian said.

"I mean, if he’s brawling then great, I think he’ll do a great job. Him and Goldberg could do a quick five to seven-minute thing and you got it out of the way and now you have that footage forever."

Why didn't a match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg happen

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg unfortunately never had a singles match in WWE which was one of the biggest missed opportunities in wrestling. Both of these legendary superstars were the most popular wrestlers at the peak of the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE.

The main reasons why the match never came to fruition were timing and injuries. Goldberg signed a deal with WWE in early 2003 but Austin was on his way out of the ring with his final match taking place at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock.

A neck injury sustained by the Texas Rattlesnake at SummerSlam 1997 in a match against Owen Hart finally caught up with him and forced him into early retirement. Now, with reports saying that Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to potentially return for a match at WrestleMania 38, it could take place.

