"Stone Cold" Steve Austin reportedly in great shape ahead of WrestleMania 38 appearance 

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is training very hard ahead of his WrestleMania 38 face-off with Kevin Owens.

The former Universal Champion invited the Hall of Famer to be a guest on his talk show at WrestleMania 38. Austin would go on to accept Owens' invitation via social media on March 10, 2022.

Recent reports suggest that The Texas Rattlesnake is not just preparing to deliver one stunner when he confronts Owens at Mania. On the most recent episode of the podcast, Sunday Night's Main Event, Dave Meltzer highlighted how Austin is training for a lengthy brawl.

“He’s training very hard so it’s gonna be more than that. Will he do a 20 minute match? No, I don’t think so. Will he go 7 minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah.” H/T Ringside News

In what will be his first WrestleMania appearance in six years, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Stone Cold.

Why did Stone Cold Steve Austin's career end early and when was his last official WWE match

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, Steve Austin's wrestling career ended far too early.

During his tenure, Austin suffered a litany of neck injuries, the most severe of which came at SummerSlam 1997 against the late Owen Hart.

During the matchup, Hart would drop Austin on his head using a sit-out piledriver, resulting in Steve Austin breaking his neck. Many believe this incident is the predominant reason Stone Cold retired so early in his career.

Owen's reaction said it all. OTD in 1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin lost years off his career after suffering a broken neck at the hands of Owen Hart and a botched piledriver.Owen's reaction said it all. #WWE OTD in 1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin lost years off his career after suffering a broken neck at the hands of Owen Hart and a botched piledriver. Owen's reaction said it all. #WWE https://t.co/Um3YCRlvQo

Although Austin broke his neck in 1997, he would still go on to perform for WWE for another six years. The Texan's fame rose to unimaginable heights during this period.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's final match would take place at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, where The Texas Rattlesnake faced off against his greatest rival, The Rock.

Austin would come out of the match with a loss. However, the veteran would be given a chance to say goodbye to the fans on his own accord.

