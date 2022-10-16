Street Profits star reportedly impressing WWE higher-ups

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins of Street Profits is reportedly impressing backstage higher-ups in WWE.

The Street Profits got their start in WWE on NXT during the black-and-gold era, where they earned their first WWE gold. Since then, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have together become one of WWE's most popular tag team acts and have also had stints as tag champs on RAW and SmackDown. Many reports have circulated online regarding WWE's interest in making Montez Ford a solo act, but he's not the only member of the team who's made waves backstage at "The E."

Ford's partner and the powerhouse of the team, Angelo Dawkins, has apparently also been impressing those with sway in WWE. This is according to new reports coming out of Fightful Select. According to the report, Dawkins' physical improvements, as well as his in-ring skills, have been credited as the reason. These improvements have also been noted as the reason for Angelo's increased solo ring time.

The current All Elite Wrestling Talent even allegedly told Fightful that Dawkins could end up being the tag team's breakout star.

What have Street Profits been up to on WWE TV?

Though rumors of their eventual breakup continue to circulate online, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are still very much a cohesive unit on Monday Night RAW.

However, the high-flying Montez Ford is currently sidelined with an injury, meaning that their last tag match was on September 24th at a WWE Live Event. In that event, the Profits defeated the Alpha Academy.

Angelo Dawkins was last seen in the ring on the October 3rd edition of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to Solo Sikoa via pinfall.

What do you think about the Angelo Dawkins rumors? Would you like to see Street Profits split? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

