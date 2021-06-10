Braun Strowman charging "five figure" fee for indie bookings - Reports

The news of Braun Strowman getting released by WWE on June 2, 2021, took the wrestling world by storm. This came as a shock to most people as just a few months ago, Strowman was involved in the WWE Championship program and faced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Along with Strowman, five other talents were also let go by the company - Aleister Black, Murphy, Lana, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. Like the five other talents mentioned, The Monster Among Man is expected to be under a 90-day non-compete clause which is scheduled to expire during the first week of September.

While the former WWE Universal Champion has not shown any signs of signing up with any promotion as of this writing, it has recently come to light that Strowman's asking fee for independent bookings is considerably high.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, independent promoters who have reached out to Braun Strowman for post-WWE bookings have revealed that the former WWE Superstar's asking fee is currently in the five-figure range.

We have heard from independent promoters that reached out to Braun Strowman that the asking price is currently in the five figure range. We are told that Strowman is pretty set financially and doesn't need to immediately run out and do bookings, but if a promoter comes along and meets the right price, that's a different story.

While there is much debate surrounding Strowman's next destination, the man in question put out a cryptic tweet quoting Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird' line.

'Cause there's too many places I've got to see!!!! @Skynyrd pic.twitter.com/zkGvlRwkPi — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 5, 2021

Strowman's former Wyatt Family stablemate and former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan also had a lot to say regarding Strowman's release in this episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Braun Strowman's time in WWE

Following his debut as a powerhouse member of Bray Wyatt's now-defunct Wyatt Family faction, Strowman has been through a lot of ups and downs in WWE. While the WWE Championship has eluded him for most of his career, Strowman managed to become a world champion when he defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

After dropping the Universal title to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020, he failed to regain the title. As mentioned above, Strowman's last opportunity to taste championship gold came at WrestleMania BackLash where he lost to Lashley.

