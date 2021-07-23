Superstar who could dethrone Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion revealed - Reports

Bobby Lashley has had a dominant reign as the WWE Champion on RAW. The All Mighty will be taking on the recently returned Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. It looks like Lashley will be picking up the win at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As per reports, Big E could be the superstar to switch brands and dethrone Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. The former won the Money in the Bank contract this year and is likely to get a big push soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Big E is set to win a world championship. He said that WWE will most likely not go the Otis route with him as a failed cash-in could be catastrophic for a babyface's career. He also said that Roman Reigns is unlikely to lose the Universal Championship in the coming year so Big E will probably cash in on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion.

"Given that he has to win, that leaves right now either Reigns or Lashley. The problem is with Reigns scheduled right now as champion for Mania, yes, they can do a quick switch, but in that scenario, yes, Big E gets his pop and 'You deserve it' chants, but a short-term face first title win isn’t a good thing either," stated Dave Meltzer.

Big E to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship?

The report further stated that given the fact Bobby Lashley has no real contenders on RAW, Big E could switch brands and have surprise cash in.

"So the most sense would seem to be for E to beat Lashley, who has no contenders on the Raw roster right now. So he could do a surprise cash in on Lashley and switch brands, or switch brands in the draft and then do a cash in. At least on paper that’s the best scenario," stated Meltzer.

This would also add another layer to the feud between The New Day and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty decimated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at MITB and having Big E 'avenge' his loss could be an interesting way to advance the storyline.

