Surprises planned for Money In The Bank weekend - Reports

Last night's WWE RAW not only marked the go-home show for the Money In The Bank PPV but also the end of the WWE ThunderDome. This Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will welcome LIVE fans back into arenas at the Toyota Center in Houston.

A report from WrestleVotes states that WWE has something "cool" and "exciting" planned for this weekend. The account also mentions that there may be a surprise or two for WWE fans to look forward to. If the rumor is true, members of the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss WWE SmackDown, RAW and Money In The Bank this week.

With the ThunderDome officially behind them, source states that WWE has some cool & exciting things planned for this weekend….. Expect a surprise or two. Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2021

The weekend in question will kick off with WWE SmackDown, where Bianca Belair will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella. The next stop after WWE SmackDown this weekend will be the Money In The Bank PPV, where anything could happen given that WWE is planning surprises for its audience. The weekend ends with WWE RAW, which will feature the fallout of the Money In The Bank PPV.

What surprises have happened over the Money In The Bank weekend in the past?

If WWE is truly planning surprises for this weekend, then fans are in for a thrilling few days. A couple of years ago, during the men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return when he replaced Sami Zayn. The former WWE Champion made his way to the ring and pushed Ali off the ladder to clinch the briefcase.

Last year, WWE held the Money In The Bank PPV at WWE Headquarters. The bout saw Mysterio and Aleister Black getting thrown off the roof of WWE HQ and AJ Styles panicking when he entered a room that had The Undertaker's poster. The night saw Asuka and Otis winning their respective Money In The Bank Ladder Matches.

The surprise for the WWE Universe came the next night on WWE RAW when Becky Lynch invited Asuka to the ring and presented her with the WWE RAW Women's Championship. The Man announced that she was taking time off as she was pregnant.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Prem Deshpande