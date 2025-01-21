Surprising Cody Rhodes update before WWE RAW - Reports

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 21, 2025 00:50 GMT
There has been a huge Cody Rhodes update ahead of WWE RAW [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE Deutschland on X]
WWE RAW is a couple of minutes away, and an update regarding Cody Rhodes has appeared. Reports suggest that The American Nightmare is backstage tonight on the red brand.

As a SmackDown superstar, Rhodes' presence backstage on RAW is somewhat surprising. After all, his current storyline with Kevin Owens does not require him to make any appearances there, as he has his hands full on Friday nights.

However, according to PWInsider, the Undisputed WWE Champion is backstage tonight but will not appear on the broadcast. While that may surprise many, the report further suggests that he is there only to wrestle a dark match with fellow blue brand star Carmelo Hayes.

That said, Cody Rhodes and Carmelo Hayes aren't the only SmackDown superstars who may be backstage at RAW tonight. According to the report, Nia Jax is also backstage at the American Airlines Center, and unlike Rhodes, she will make her presence felt on tonight's broadcast.

If the report holds true, it is yet another instance where Rhodes' work ethic must be praised. He truly does live up to his reputation as the company's workhorse. It will be interesting to see how his dark match goes and if it has any impact on his current storyline.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
