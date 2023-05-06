Surprising finish planned for Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023 - Reports

Cody Rhodes is all set to battle against arguably his most dangerous challenge yet in Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023. The two have had a heated conflict over the last month which is set to conclude on May 6.

The American Nightmare faced a devastating loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. On the following episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar betrayed Rhodes and laid out a brutal assault, igniting a new rivalry in the process. The two have been feuding ever since.

While most fans expect a thrilling battle possibly ending in a Cody Rhodes victory, a report from Xero News has got the wrestling world buzzing. According to the report, the much-anticipated encounter will be a one-sided "squash" match.

"Brock vs Cody likely to be a squash"

Xero News @NewsXero Brock vs Cody likely to be a squash Brock vs Cody likely to be a squash

Considering that Brock Lesnar has defeated several stars in a dominating fashion throughout his career, something similar could realistically happen at WWE Backlash 2023. A one-sided finish will certainly disappoint several fans, but could also make things even more interesting in the long run.

What if Cody Rhodes loses to Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023?

After a major loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All, fans expect The American Nightmare to pick up a monumental victory at WWE Backlash 2023 to keep his momentum rising.

However, a loss isn't out of the question, especially when the opponent is The Beast Incarnate. All the hopes for Cody Rhodes to finally become a world champion might shatter if he isn't able to defeat Brock Lesnar.

While winning may assure him a shot at the all-new World Heavyweight Championship, he might have to step to the back of the line if is not able to overcome The Beast in Puerto Rico.

The company could then go on to tell a long story of Cody finally overcoming the odds and later dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The truth will unfold with time.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes