Surprising first match of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 revealed - Reports

The latest WWE backstage reports have revealed the opening match of Elimination Chamber 2022. It appears that the show will kick off with the Universal Championship match.

Roman Reigns is set to put his title on the line against Hall of Famer Goldberg. The latter declared the Tribal Chief as his next victim and is determined to end the historic title reign.

However, Reigns is confident about reigning supreme in his battle against The Icon. This match has been two years in the making, and fans are excited to see how this in-ring encounter will unfold.

Big title matches scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber

Apart from the Universal Championship, three other title matches are scheduled for the show.

The Usos are set to put their Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the line against The Viking Raiders. Lita is another Hall of Famer who will be competing in a title match tonight. She will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Lastly, the main event will likely be the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Bobby Lashley will put his WWE Championship on the line inside the monstrous steel structure in a match against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

We are less than an hour away from the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The show looks promising on paper, and fans are looking forward to an action-packed show.

