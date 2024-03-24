Surprising name reportedly produced two matches ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is expanding its programming and trying to reach a global audience under the new regime. It was recently reported that a young talent produced two matches for a new show ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. The talent was none other than Pete Dunne.

WWE Speed was announced at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. The company, in partnership with X (formerly Twitter), stated that this new weekly video series will showcase pre-taped matches of up to five minutes in length and will air sometime in the Spring of 2024, exclusively on X.

Recently, the company taped two matches for the upcoming show. However, an interesting report came out of the tapings of 22nd March as the former United Kingdom and NXT Tag Team Champion was listed as a producer for the matches.

According to Fightful Select, Pete Dunne was reported as the internal producer for Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones, and Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza ahead of WWE SmackDown.

It was surprising to see the 30-year-old star listed as a solo producer for two matches for the upcoming show. Meanwhile, The New Catch Republic is one match away from punching their tickets to WrestleMania XL.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate need to defeat popular WWE team to qualify for WrestleMania XL

Earlier this year, Pete Dunne retired Butch with the help of Tyler Bate and created a team going by the name of 'New Catch Republic' on Friday Night SmackDown. The former rivals united and ended their feud with Pretty Deadly.

Meanwhile, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo wrapped up their run on the developmental brand and joined Friday Night SmackDown to re-form Legado Del Fantasma under Santos Escobar's leadership.

The New Catch Republic defeated Pretty Deadly and Angel and Berto defeated the LWO to qualify for the next round of qualifiers for the Six-pack ladder match. The bar is set for the bracket heading into the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia next month.

The New Catch Republic is one victory away from entering the six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see which team qualifies next week on SmackDown.

