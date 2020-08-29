Surprising plan for AOP's WWE return reportedly revealed 

The Authors of Pain have been out of action in the WWE ever since Rezar sustained a bicep injury back in March

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering had recently revealed during an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast that there was a plan for him to reunite with AOP before the pandemic got underway.

"The idea was to bring me back in, but then this corona stuff came up. Then the guys got hurt, and they were out a while, so everything got put on the back shelf, and I don't know where it sits now."

Dave Meltzer has now revealed several details on AOP's current WWE status and future in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's latest edition.

The idea to push AOP before the pandemic was most certainly one of Paul Heyman's plans as he was high on Akam and Rezar and the former Executive Director of RAW wanted them to be one of the top heels in the RAW tag team division.

Meltzer noted that the plan to get Paul Ellering back would not have made sense as AOP was part of Seth Rollins' stable at that time. Rezar's injury led to WWE taking Akam off TV as they wanted them to be together.

A source close to the Wrestling Observer revealed that Paul Ellering's name reportedly never came up backstage for a return with AOP before the pandemic. It was added that Vince McMahon didn't like Paul Ellering. That was why Vince McMahon booked the AOP to turn on Ellering as soon as the tag team came to the main roster.

AOP may not be with Seth Rollins after the WWE return

It's surprising to note that when it comes to the return, AOP is reportedly not scheduled to be alongside The Monday Night Messiah after their comeback, but the plans could change anytime.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions are expected to return to WWE TV in late September or around the end of the year. There are doubts about how WWE would utilize the tag team once they return, and if or not, they would even be pushed heavily.

Despite Paul Heyman having some power backstage, Akam and Rezar weren't even being used, and that doesn't paint a promising picture regarding their future.