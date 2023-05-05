Surprising potential spoilers for Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at Backlash - Reports

Fans are eager to know what will happen when Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar finally face each other at Backlash.

The world of professional wrestling is filled with surprises, and nothing is ever truly set in stone. While many fans may assume that Brock Lesnar will easily defeat Cody Rhodes in their upcoming match at Backlash, the latest betting odds suggest that Rhodes has a fighting chance.

Firstly, it's important to acknowledge that Brock Lesnar is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional wrestling. He's a former WWE and UFC Champion, and his intimidating presence has made him one of the most dominant wrestlers in recent history. Many fans expect him to easily defeat The American Nightmare, who lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

If Rhodes were to defeat Lesnar, it would certainly be a surprising outcome. But it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility. He is a top babyface who has proven himself to be a strong competitor in the ring.

The former Intercontinental has a wealth of experience and has faced off against some of the biggest names in the industry. While he may not have the same physical prowess as The Beast Incarnate, Rhodes has a quick mind and knows how to outsmart his opponents. Here is what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted:

''Cody Rhodes is a -300 favorite to win the most interesting match on the show, against Brock Lesnar. Rhodes has been the top venue merchandise seller and a significant house show draw. But Lesnar I always protected.''

Cody Rhodes has a chance to redeem himself at Backlash

The American Nightmare has lost momentum ever since he lost the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He was then brutally beaten up by Lesnar the next night on RAW. It is believed that WWE is trying to 'tear down' Rhodes before building him up again as an underdog.

However, a win over The Beast Incarnate would help Rhodes regain his lost prestige and once again become part of the top card. But if he loses to Lesnar and Reigns in back-to-back big matches, then it would signal that his time at the top may be nearing its end.

