Surprising twist planned for Survivor Series - Reports

WWE Survivor Series last year saw the introduction of the WarGames bout on the main roster. If recent reports are to be believed, this year, faction warfare is set to be the theme of the event.

Ever since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon last year, he has wanted to put his spin on things. Last year at Survivor Series, he removed the traditional five versus five, brand versus brand match that had become synonymous with the event. Instead, he replaced it with the WarGames match that had been popular in NXT.

It already looks like The Game has something different planned for this year's show. According to reports from Xero News, WWE is planning faction warfare for Survivor Series.

It remains to be seen which top factions will be a part of the November event. Fans would expect top factions such as The Bloodline and Imperium to take part.

Roman Reigns is expected to work Survivor Series

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for the past few years. He has been a dominant champion and has defended his belt against everyone. After being at the top for so long, Reigns is now taking it easy on himself by working fewer dates.

Since his WrestleMania 39 victory against Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief has only made two appearances. Xero News is now reporting that Reigns will work minimal dates following SummerSlam.

However, he is expected to work in Saudi Arabia in October, and there are also early plans for him to work on Survivor Series.

He will then return to a more prominent schedule during next year's Road to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Tribal Chief moving forward, considering he will soon reach 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

