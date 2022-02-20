Surprising update on WWE's original plans for injured superstar Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber - Reports

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been ruled out of action after sustaining a serious injury.

Lashley was set to defend his WWE Championship in the titular match at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. However, the All-Mighty was deemed unfit to compete after suffering an injury early in the match, and was subsequently removed.

Initially, the injury seemed to be the result of Austin Theory crashing through Lashley's pod after a buckle bomb from Seth Rollins. Lashley sought medical assistance and was removed from the match following this spot. However, the latest backstage updates have revealed that this was planned from the beginning.

As noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE knew about Bobby Lashley's injury well in advance. The All-Mighty was hurt during his bout with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, and the creative team worked the concussion protocol angle to remove him from the Elimination Chamber match.

"It's almost, for sure, from that Lesnar match, so they've known for a few weeks that he's not in this Chamber match," said Meltzer. (h/t Ringside News)

Lashley will reportedly undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least four months. The former champion is expected to miss WrestleMania this year. We wish him a speedy recovery from the injury.

Brock Lesnar takes back his WWE Championship

After Bobby Lashley's exit from the Elimination Chamber match, Brock Lesnar took matters into his own hands. The Beast Incarnate laid waste to his opponents in an epic encounter to reclaim his WWE Championship.

He is now set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a champion vs. champion match. The two will lock horns in a high stakes, winner-takes-all bout at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Several reports have claimed that Brock Lesnar's decision to smash his pod in the Elimination Chamber for an early entrance was an unplanned spot. The Beast Incarnate simply decided to insert himself into the match earlier than planned.

Lesnar eliminated Seth Rollins and Riddle in quick succession. Following that, he was involved in a brief yet entertaining exchange with AJ Styles, but the Phenoemanl one was also eliminated soon after. Lastly, Lesnar chased Austin theory all around the ring and gave the young star a chance to prove his worth.

Theory was impressive in his limited offense against Lesnar. Still, the Beast Incarnate emerged victorious on the back of a jaw-dropping finisher which saw him deliver an F5 from the top of an Elimination Chamber pod.

