Surprising update on the WWE status of Mustafa Ali - Reports

Mustafa Ali has been absent from WWE programming since last October following an argument over his creative direction with Vince McMahon. Ali went home for the birth of his child and was never brought back to television.

Ali's request for his WWE release back in January was denied by the company. Since then, the former Retribution member has waged a social media campaign in an attempt to get his release from the company.

In an update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it's being reported that there have been internal discussions about bringing Ali back to WWE programming. The report goes so far as to say he could be back on TV as soon as soon as tomorrow night on RAW.

Sapp stressed that due to the ever-changing nature of WWE programming as of late, nothing is for certain until it actually happens. So while there has been a pitch to bring Ali back, nothing is set in stone yet.

Will Mustafa Ali agree to return to WWE programming?

With six months away from WWE, have cooler heads prevailed to bring Mustafa Ali back into the fold?

While Ali was drafted to the SmackDown brand last October, the currently reported pitch suggests that he'll be brought back to WWE RAW. What storyline they have in mind for him remains to be seen.

Earlier this month, Ali teased interest in working a match against Cody Rhodes, responding to WWE's tweet asking for dream opponents for The American Nightmare:

"The american nightmare vs a real american nightmare," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

While it's unlikely that's what was pitched to bring Ali back, it would certainly be enough to get the star's attention. Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been positioned as the face of RAW and has many potential dream matches waiting in the wings.

What do you think of this report regarding Ali? Do you expect to see him back in WWE sooner rather than later? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

