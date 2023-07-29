Surprising update on WWE Tag Team's future following recent injury - Reports

SmackDown's tag team division was solidified following the 2023 WWE Draft three months ago. Pretty Deadly immediately impacted the main roster, but Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury and could be out for months.

Prince dislocated his shoulder on the July 14th episode of SmackDown during a match against the Brawling Brutes. He landed on his shoulder after taking a pounce from Ridge Holland. He was able to finish the match with Kit Wilson and get the victory despite the injury.

Dave Meltzer has updated the possible plans for Pretty Deadly in the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The veteran journalist wrote that Prince's appearance on last week's SmackDown indicated that Pretty Deadly would be kept on television while he recovers from a dislocated shoulder.

"Prince was said to be out of action for several months with a shoulder separation, but he was also back on SmackDown so it looks like he'll be kept on TV in some form." (h/t Ringside News)

Pretty Deadly helped Dominik Mysterio retain the NXT North American Championship against Butch last week. Ridge Holland chased after Kit Wilson, and Elton Prince left Butch at the mercy of Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley.

Some WWE fans blame Ridge Holland for Elton Prince's injury

After news of Elton Prince's injury went viral, some fans were critical of Ridge Holland. They blamed the Brawling Brutes member for the injury and wanted WWE to fire him for being unsafe. Holland was also blamed by fans after Big E suffered a neck injury last year.

The hate online was too much for Holland, and he had to delete his Twitter account. When things died, he returned to the platform a few days after deactivating his account.

Injuries are a part of wrestling, and Prince's injury was an accident. Sheamus defended Holland after the incident, while Big E and Xavier Woods pleaded with fans not to blame Holland last year.

